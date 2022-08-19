Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €73.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($74.49) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($70.41) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €66.72 ($68.08) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €61.56 and a 200-day moving average of €63.45. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a one year high of €129.65 ($132.30).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

