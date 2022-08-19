Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) versus Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) Critical Analysis

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) and Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Global and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 13.72% 13.95% 9.25% Auto Parts 4Less Group -111.93% N/A -695.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Global and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $25.79 million 2.41 $3.05 million $0.13 13.00 Auto Parts 4Less Group $11.02 million 1.06 -$8.07 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Heritage Global has higher revenue and earnings than Auto Parts 4Less Group.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Heritage Global and Auto Parts 4Less Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Global presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.69%. Given Heritage Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than Auto Parts 4Less Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Heritage Global shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Heritage Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heritage Global beats Auto Parts 4Less Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring, or brokering manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; accounts receivable portfolios; intellectual property; and business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global, Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sells company in the United States. The company offers exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks through its LiftKits4LESS.com Website. It also provides tools and supplies, powersports, boat, car and truck, commercial truck, motorcycle, and other parts. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

