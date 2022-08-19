Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $128,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,713,000 after buying an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $745.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $644.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $683.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

