Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $247,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 928.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,405,000 after purchasing an additional 30,299 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 418.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,518 shares of company stock valued at $17,150,243 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.2 %

AMD opened at $100.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.75 and its 200 day moving average is $99.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

