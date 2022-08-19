Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $35,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 84,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 54,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 635,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,920,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $155,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $60.11.

