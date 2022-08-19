Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $428,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Biogen were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Biogen by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Biogen by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Biogen by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $216.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $350.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Biogen to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Biogen to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.