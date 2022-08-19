Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $62,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,368 shares of company stock worth $10,172,933. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

