Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 207.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,574,000 after purchasing an additional 46,677 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $205.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.75 and a one year high of $265.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

