Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 165 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of General Electric by 33.4% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $79.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

