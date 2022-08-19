Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Sells $1,166,200.00 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HES stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,810. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $131.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 880.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HES. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

