Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $747,069.48

Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Hibiki Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0806 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges. Hibiki Finance has a total market capitalization of $747,069.48 and approximately $21,594.00 worth of Hibiki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hibiki Finance has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00786834 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hibiki Finance Coin Profile
Hibiki Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,273,470 coins. Hibiki Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Hibiki Finance Coin Trading
