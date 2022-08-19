Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hill International in a research note on Friday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Hill International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HIL opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. Hill International has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Hill International Company Profile
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

