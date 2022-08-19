Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hill International in a research note on Friday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIL opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. Hill International has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hill International during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill International in the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Hill International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,959,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

