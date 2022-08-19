Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Hill A. Feinberg Sells 32,500 Shares of Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $964,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 622,736 shares in the company, valued at $18,489,031.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HTH opened at $29.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $351.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTH. Raymond James lowered Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hilltop to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

