Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Hill A. Feinberg Sells 32,500 Shares of Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $964,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 622,736 shares in the company, valued at $18,489,031.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Hilltop Price Performance
HTH opened at $29.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.10.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $351.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hilltop Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on HTH. Raymond James lowered Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hilltop to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Hilltop
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hilltop (HTH)
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.