Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-$0.16 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.69 million-$203.19 million.

Himax Technologies Stock Down 4.9 %

Himax Technologies stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Himax Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Himax Technologies

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Himax Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Himax Technologies by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Himax Technologies by 268.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after buying an additional 754,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 106,648 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

