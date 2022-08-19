HNC COIN (HNC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $39,127.00

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 31.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. HNC COIN has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $39,127.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HNC COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HNC COIN has traded up 34% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,429.15 or 0.99965717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00051137 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00027650 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000044 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001277 BTC.

HNC COIN Profile

HNC COIN (CRYPTO:HNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 83,579,284 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc.

HNC COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HNC COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HNC COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HNC COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

