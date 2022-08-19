Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 180 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.21) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 163.67 ($1.98).

LON:HOC opened at GBX 72.90 ($0.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £374.62 million and a P/E ratio of 665.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 107.69. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 175.68 ($2.12). The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

