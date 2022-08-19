Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) shares rose 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.95. Approximately 7,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 306,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,924,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,180,000 after purchasing an additional 914,552 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47,118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,390,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after purchasing an additional 147,406 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,069,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,823,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 61.8% during the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 930,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after acquiring an additional 355,664 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.