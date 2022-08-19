Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) shares rose 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.95. Approximately 7,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 306,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies
About Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI)
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.