Honest (HNST) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Honest (HNST) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Honest has a total market cap of $906,178.01 and $953.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Honest has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002176 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.00783029 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Honest Coin Profile
Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com.
Honest Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.