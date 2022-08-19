Honest (HNST) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Honest (HNST) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Honest has a total market cap of $906,178.01 and $953.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Honest has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.00783029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com.

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

