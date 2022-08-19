Honey Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $18.12 Million (HNY)

Honey (HNY) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Honey has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Honey has a market cap of $18.12 million and approximately $10,690.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.12 or 0.00077384 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00782769 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Honey Profile

Honey’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Honey is https://reddit.com/r/hny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Honey’s official Twitter account is @Honeyswap.

Buying and Selling Honey

According to CryptoCompare, “1Hive is a DAO that issues and distributes a digital currency called Honey. Honey holders stake on proposals using Conviction Voting to determine how issuance is distributed. By supporting proposals which increase the value of Honey, a positive feedback loop drives growth and sustainability. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honey using one of the exchanges listed above.

