HOPR (HOPR) Price Hits $0.0810

HOPR (HOPR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. HOPR has a total market capitalization of $17.24 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HOPR has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0810 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.66 or 0.00738903 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About HOPR

HOPR launched on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HOPR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

