Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,591,000 after acquiring an additional 29,442,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $422,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935,955 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 422.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,688,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 339.5% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,773,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

