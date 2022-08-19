H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HRUFF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.75 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRUFF opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

