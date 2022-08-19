HSBC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

HSBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OneConnect Financial Technology Price Performance
Shares of OCFT opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.92.
OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.12. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 28.87% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. Research analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneConnect Financial Technology
OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.