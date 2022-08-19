HSBC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

HSBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OCFT opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.92.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.12. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 28.87% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. Research analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

