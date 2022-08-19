Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays raised Hudbay Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.89.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -6.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,887 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 118.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,717,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after buying an additional 1,475,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after buying an additional 1,237,955 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,001,715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after buying an additional 775,740 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

