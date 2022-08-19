HUNT (HUNT) Price Tops $0.44 on Major Exchanges

HUNT (HUNT) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. HUNT has a market cap of $48.18 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,562.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003649 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00126998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032858 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00073976 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HUNT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

