Hunter Technology (CVE:HOC) Stock Price Down 18.9%

Shares of Hunter Technology Corp. (CVE:HOC – Get Rating) dropped 18.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 4,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 100,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Hunter Technology Trading Down 18.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$679,950.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.14.

About Hunter Technology

(Get Rating)

Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hunter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.