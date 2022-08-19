Huntington National Bank Buys 265 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock opened at $387.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $353.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.87. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

