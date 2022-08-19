Huntington National Bank Buys 7,327 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.89.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.