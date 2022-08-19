Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117,024 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $14,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

IAU stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $35.25. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

