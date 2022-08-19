Huntington National Bank Has $11.49 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,933. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $82.85 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

