Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $25,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,359,000. SBB Research Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,122.6% in the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 202,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 186,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 148,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,979,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $198.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.