Huntington National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $26,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $439.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $417.10 and a 200 day moving average of $428.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

