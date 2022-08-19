Huntington National Bank Sells 2,481 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $29,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $216.47 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.78 and a 200 day moving average of $202.42.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $222.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.15.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

