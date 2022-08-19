Huntington National Bank Sells 2,998 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,610 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tobam bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Essex LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $88.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day moving average is $82.57. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76. The stock has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

