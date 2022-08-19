Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.06

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 58926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HYZN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Melius downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.
Hyzon Motors Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $510.67 million, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.21.
Institutional Trading of Hyzon Motors
About Hyzon Motors
Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyzon Motors (HYZN)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.