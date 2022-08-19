Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.06

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 58926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HYZN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Melius downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $510.67 million, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional Trading of Hyzon Motors

About Hyzon Motors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

