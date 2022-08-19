Iconic Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $138.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002169 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.67 or 0.00801299 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Iconic Token Profile
Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding.
Iconic Token Coin Trading
