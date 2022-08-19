Idea Chain Coin (ICH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $274,410.76

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Idea Chain Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idea Chain Coin has a market capitalization of $274,410.76 and approximately $27,294.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Idea Chain Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin (CRYPTO:ICH) is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 coins. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1.

Idea Chain Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on 20/01/2020 by a team based in Turkey, ICH It is a digital currency to support inventors and preserve their rights with smart and innovative solutions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idea Chain Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idea Chain Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

