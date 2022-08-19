Idle (IDLE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $690.00

Idle (IDLE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Idle has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $690.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idle has traded 42% lower against the dollar. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001490 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00801051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,380 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official website is idle.finance. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance.

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.