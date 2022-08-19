IHT Real Estate Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $23,215.00 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $206,488.48 and approximately $23,215.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,549.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003654 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00126996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00073919 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

