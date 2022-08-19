Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires Shares of 20,000 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in Paycom Software by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.53.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software stock traded down $7.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $379.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.37 and a 200-day moving average of $316.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.47, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.