Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Target were worth $15,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $1,355,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 557 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

Target Price Performance

TGT traded down $5.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,591. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.