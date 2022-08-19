Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Target were worth $15,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 557 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target Stock Down 3.2 %

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TGT traded down $5.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.54. 236,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,249,591. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

