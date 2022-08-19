Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.05% of RingCentral worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 177.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.35. 46,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,472. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average of $88.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.31 and a 52-week high of $315.00. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.94.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $171,703.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,608.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $171,703.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,608.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $397,589.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,796.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,625. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

