Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New $6.01 Million Investment in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.14% of Sprout Social as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In related news, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $59,229.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,462.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $314,384.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 310,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,413,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $59,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,462.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,243 over the last 90 days. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.03. 9,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,826. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.43. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SPT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

