Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 23,449 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,449 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.6% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 139.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1,115.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 58,981 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.84. The stock had a trading volume of 34,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,891. The firm has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.28 and a 200-day moving average of $250.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.13.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

