Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 7,000 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.13. The company had a trading volume of 110,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. Truist Financial began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.