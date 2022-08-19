Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 153.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 77,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 42,984 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 33.3% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 7.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

FTV stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.35. The stock had a trading volume of 34,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,883. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.36.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

