Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 13,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.53. 117,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,648,369. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.50. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $252.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

