Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 2,000 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,780,000 after purchasing an additional 846,290 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 832,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,688,000 after buying an additional 496,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after purchasing an additional 333,409 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.40.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $5.10 on Friday, reaching $276.52. 49,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.64.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

