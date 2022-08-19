Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 52,001 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 52,001 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 0.3% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $26,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 8.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 11.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $2,648,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.32. 83,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,857. The company has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.95.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.58%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

